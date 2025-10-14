Steffen Vadoria Tidwell Jr., 31, of the 600 block of North Queen Street, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and a summary count of discharging a firearm following a five-day jury trial.

The charges stem from the killing of Jomar Almestica, 26, who was shot six times while observing an argument in the 600 block of Hebrank Street on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, according to prosecutors.

Tidwell testified that Almestica was armed and that he fired first, but Assistant District Attorney Jessica Collo argued there was no evidence supporting those claims. Prosecutors presented surveillance video, 911 calls, and police body camera footage showing the chaotic moments before and after the shooting.

Tidwell fled the scene, discarded the firearm, and later surrendered after a warrant was issued, authorities explained.

Almestica, an aspiring rapper known as “J-Easy LP” and was a class of 2013 graduate of Glen Mills School where he was a Division 1 athlete with a 5.23 minute mile, according to MileSplitPA.

He is survived by his young son.

The jury deliberated for two days before reaching a verdict. Judge Dennis Reinaker, who oversaw the trial, will sentence Tidwell at a later date.

