'Silo Gas' Kills 30-Year-Old Man On Farm In Lancaster County: Officials

Emergency crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Geist Road in Upper Leacock Township just before 12:30 p.m., dispatch confirmed.

Firefighters from Witmer, Upper Leacock, Lafayette, and Manheim Township fire companies responded, along with the Lancaster County Rescue Task Force and Garden Spot Fire Rescue, according to the release.

After gaining access to the top of the 60-foot concrete silo, crews discovered the man unresponsive. Fire officials said he had likely been overcome by nitrogen dioxide, known as “silo gas,” after there had been no contact with him for several hours.

The silo had been filled two days earlier with high-moisture corn product, fire officials said. Before ventilating the structure, rescuers used multi-gas meters to test air quality inside the dome and feed room. Self-contained breathing apparatuses were worn to protect responders.

“Silo gas” is a byproduct of fermentation, which produces nitrogen oxides and carbon dioxide, according to the CDC. Inhalation can cause a person to collapse within seconds and die within minutes. Even smaller exposures can result in long-term lung damage, known as Silo Filler’s Disease.

Crews used the feed room chute to ventilate the structure and later debriefed at the scene before clearing shortly after 4 p.m., Garden Spot Fire Rescue said.

Upper Leacock Fire Chief Larry Miller explained that this year’s warm, humid conditions have led to an increase in incidents of silo gas exposure.

