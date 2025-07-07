Fair 81°

Shydon Roberts-Langhorn Groped Child, Police Say

A Pennsylvania man is accused of groping a child and following a woman into a store where he offered her money for sex before assaulting her on the street, Lancaster police announced on Monday, July 7.

Photo Credit: Lancaster City Bureau of Police
Shydon Roberts-Langhorn, 27, was arrested on June 24 after a victim pointed him out to officers on South Queen Street. The officer recognized him from earlier reports involving a juvenile and another victim who were groped downtown on June 17 and 18, police said.

After his arrest, another woman came forward, telling detectives she was harassed inside a store on June 23 by a man who persistently offered her money for sexual acts. As she left the store, he followed her and smacked her buttocks without consent, authorities said.

Surveillance footage confirmed the man involved was Roberts-Langhorn, according to police. Additional charges were filed following the July 7 update.

Anyone with similar encounters is urged to contact detectives at 717-735-3300.

Survivors of abuse can get 24/7 confidential help through YWCA Lancaster’s hotline at 717-392-7273.

