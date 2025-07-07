Shydon Roberts-Langhorn, 27, was arrested on June 24 after a victim pointed him out to officers on South Queen Street. The officer recognized him from earlier reports involving a juvenile and another victim who were groped downtown on June 17 and 18, police said.

After his arrest, another woman came forward, telling detectives she was harassed inside a store on June 23 by a man who persistently offered her money for sexual acts. As she left the store, he followed her and smacked her buttocks without consent, authorities said.

Surveillance footage confirmed the man involved was Roberts-Langhorn, according to police. Additional charges were filed following the July 7 update.

Anyone with similar encounters is urged to contact detectives at 717-735-3300.

Survivors of abuse can get 24/7 confidential help through YWCA Lancaster’s hotline at 717-392-7273.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.