Shasta Marie Sigman, 25, of the first block of West Boehms Road, was sentenced to five years of probation, with the first six months to be served in Lancaster County Prison, according to Judge David Ashworth. After her release, Sigman will be transferred to a residential mental health treatment facility in Armstrong County.

Sigman admitted to pushing her 82-year-old grandmother during an argument at a home in the 100 block of Sigman Road, Providence Township, in August 2023. Investigators said the shove caused the victim to fall and hit her head on the wall, leading to a traumatic neck injury and her death.

The argument reportedly started over Sigman wanting a hamburger, a request her grandmother denied. Sigman told police she pushed her grandmother with “full force,” later explaining, “I don’t know the concept of ‘no.’”

Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Lapp said the plea deal followed “extensive input” from the victim’s family and was the “best outcome” for everyone.

Sigman apologized in court and said she plans to use her sentence to “focus on (herself)” and get her life in order. Judge Ashworth warned her against harming others during her treatment, cautioning that it could lead to more prison time.

Police noted that after pushing her grandmother, Sigman did not offer assistance, instead saying, “She’ll be OK; she’s fine,” according to court records.

The charges were filed by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Noah Robinson.

