Scotty Lee Gebhard Jr., 38, called 911 around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, June 27, saying he was in Lancaster County Central Park and planned to harm himself. Officers from the Lancaster Bureau of Police responded and attempted to de-escalate the situation, but within seconds of making contact, Gebhard pulled the trigger, according to police.

He was taken to Lancaster General Hospital, where he died of the self-inflicted gunshot wound, the county coroner’s office confirmed.

Gebhard was scheduled to appear that same afternoon before Lancaster County Judge David L. Ashworth for sentencing on two counts of Aggravated Assault and one count of Burglary stemming from a violent July 3, 2021 home invasion. The charges alleged he broke into a home on East King Street, stabbed a woman in the face, neck, and back, and stabbed a man in the legs.

Court records show prosecutors were prepared to pursue up to 60 years of incarceration. Gebhard had posted $200,000 bail through a professional surety in November 2024. At the time of his death, the case had reached its final stage, with sentencing set and the court having already ordered a pre-sentence investigation.

But following his death, the charges were dropped through a nolle prosequi motion filed by prosecutors and accepted by Judge Dennis Reinaker.

Criminal Past Spanning 20 Years

Gebhard’s violent criminal history stretched back to at least 2005, beginning when he helped two girls assault five teens on a city bus. He later stabbed his cousin with a meat fork, was repeatedly sentenced for simple assault and harassment, and served multiple stints for aggravated assault and criminal trespass.

In 2019, he was sentenced to two to four years in prison after pleading guilty to Felony Strangulation and Misdemeanor Terroristic Threats during a domestic dispute. He was known to cycle in and out of the justice system, with various probation violations and new charges resetting confinement.

Most recently, Gebhard had filed several handwritten motions in his July 2023 criminal case, requesting discovery, new counsel, and sanctions against the prosecution for alleged disclosure violations. His case docket shows more than 20 court filings submitted pro se and multiple attorney changes.

Despite the serious nature of his offenses, Gebhard’s obituary described him as a father of three who loved music and video games. His funeral services were held privately.

