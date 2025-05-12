Saurav Prabhakar, 23, and Manav Patel, 20, both of Cleveland, died in the crash that happened around 7:51 a.m. on Saturday, May 10 near mile marker 286 eastbound in East Cocalico Township, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

Emergency crews arrived to find the vehicle engulfed in flames. Prabhakar, who was driving, and Patel, the passenger, were pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 8:30 a.m., investigators said.

Both men lived at the same address on East 13th Street in Cleveland, Ohio.

Their bodies were taken to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for autopsies, which confirmed they died from multiple traumatic injuries. Their deaths were ruled accidental, the coroner said.

The men's families are invited to share statements, photos, and fundraiser details with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

