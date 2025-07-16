Rotten Eggs Spill From Dump Truck, Shutting Down Lancaster City Intersection

The stench-inducing spill began just before 7 a.m. on Route 23 at Pleasure Road, according to city officials. The truck, hauling decomposing eggs from an industrial plant in Greenfield to a mulch facility in Peach Bottom, had collected rainwater from recent storms in its open dump trailer—causing the eggs to float and slosh overboard as the vehicle turned at a red light.

Two Separate Spill Sites Identified

Lancaster City Bureau of Fire Chief Scott DeLong said the dump truck spilled eggs in two locations:

The first occurred along the Route 30 exit ramp to East Walnut Street in East Lampeter Township.

The second and larger spill happened at the intersection of East Walnut Street (Route 23) and Pleasure Road in Lancaster City.

Despite the mess, dispatchers confirmed that there was no crash involved—the truck simply "lost its load."

Hazmat Response, River Watch Underway

Cleanup of the odorous mess is being handled by the trucking company, but public works crews and the Lebanon County hazmat team are on scene to contain the spill and prevent contamination of the nearby Conestoga River. Crews are also monitoring weather conditions closely, as more rain could complicate the situation.

“We are working to resolve the issue as quickly and safely as possible. Thank you for your patience and cooperation,” police said in a news release.

Traffic Closures Announced

Lancaster City Police advised drivers to avoid the following areas until further notice:

East Walnut Street/Route 23 between Ranck Avenue and the Route 30 exit.

Pleasure Road between East Walnut Street/Route 23 and New Holland Avenue.

Route 30 Walnut Street exit into the city.

Intersection of Pleasure Road and New Holland Avenue.

Motorists are urged to use alternate routes while crews work to clean up the egg spill and restore safe travel conditions.

