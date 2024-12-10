Fog/Mist 48°

SHARE

Ronald Book, 77, Dies in Mount Joy Single-Vehicle Crash

A 77-year-old Elizabethtown man died following a single-vehicle crash in Mount Joy Township, the Lancaster County Coroner's Office announced on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

A coroner's van in Pennsylvania.

A coroner's van in Pennsylvania.

 Photo Credit: Berks County Coroner's Office
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Ronald Book was found deceased in the driver’s seat of a vehicle at 12:58 p.m. along Bellaire Road, according to the coroner's office. The car was discovered on a rocky area off the side of the road with minimal damage.

A coroner investigator pronounced Book dead at the scene, the office said. A physical examination revealed no signs of trauma, and an autopsy performed the following day determined the cause of death to be  Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease, with the manner of death ruled Natural**, officials stated.

Book, a resident of South Market Street in Elizabethtown, was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for further investigation. The crash remains under review by authorities.

Details about his life were not immediately available. His family is invited to share information with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com. 

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE