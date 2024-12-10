Ronald Book was found deceased in the driver’s seat of a vehicle at 12:58 p.m. along Bellaire Road, according to the coroner's office. The car was discovered on a rocky area off the side of the road with minimal damage.

A coroner investigator pronounced Book dead at the scene, the office said. A physical examination revealed no signs of trauma, and an autopsy performed the following day determined the cause of death to be Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease, with the manner of death ruled Natural**, officials stated.

Book, a resident of South Market Street in Elizabethtown, was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for further investigation. The crash remains under review by authorities.

Details about his life were not immediately available. His family is invited to share information with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.