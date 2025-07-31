Rodrigo Valdez-Martinez, 24, was taken into custody after officers responded to the 200 block of North Shippen Street around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, July 30, Lancaster City police said in a release.

Investigators said Valdez-Martinez had been in a dispute with a family member when he attempted to fire at them. The gun, however, was no longer loaded, having just been discharged recklessly into the air, police detailed. No one was struck in either incident.

Officers quickly detained two individuals at the scene, while Valdez-Martinez retreated into a residence before being apprehended at 3:32 a.m., authorities said. The firearm, later determined to have been reported stolen, was recovered.

Valdez-Martinez is charged with Felony Criminal Attempt – Homicide, Felony Aggravated Assault, Felony Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor Carrying a Firearm Without a License, and Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

His preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Andrew T. LeFever at 10:36 a.m. on July 30, according to court records. Bail was denied, with the court citing that Valdez-Martinez is a danger to the community. He remains housed at Lancaster County Prison.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 1 at 9 a.m. before Judge LeFever.

Valdez-Martinez has prior traffic-related offenses in Berks County, including guilty pleas for driving without a license and operating a vehicle without valid inspection in 2022.

