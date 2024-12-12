Rocky Feliciano, 35, was arrested following an investigation into the August 16 death of a woman on the 500 block of Howard Street, the Lancaster City Bureau of Police said in a release.

Officers were initially called to the residence for a cardiac arrest, but upon arrival, they found the victim unresponsive and beyond life-saving measures, authorities said.

Feliciano reportedly told investigators that he and the victim had consensual sex before falling asleep the night before her death. However, detectives uncovered video evidence allegedly showing Feliciano sexually assaulting the woman while she was unconscious and unable to consent.

On Dec. 9, Feliciano was charged with multiple felonies, including rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and aggravated indecent assault, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no further details regarding the victim’s death have been released.

Anyone with information about this case or Rocky Feliciano is asked to contact Detective Burgett at 717-719-4484, email burgettr@lancasterpolice.com, or leave an anonymous tip through Crimewatch.

