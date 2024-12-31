Robert Burke, 37, of the 5300 block of Mine Road, was sentenced by Judge Dennis Reinaker on Dec. 26 to two to 10 years after pleading guilty to felony aggravated assault, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said.

Burke was also ordered to pay over $2,400 in restitution for the Feb. 2 attack, during which he slashed the victim with a knife or boxcutter outside a restaurant on the first block of West Farnum Street just before 10:30 p.m., authorities said.

Lancaster Safety Coalition cameras recorded the incident, showing Burke approaching and slashing the victim before fleeing in a car. Investigators used the footage to identify Burke and retrace his movements, prosecutors said.

One image presented to the court showed the victim standing at a distance before Burke moved closer to confront him face-to-face, officials said. The victim suffered cuts to his face, cheek, chin, and hand.

First Assistant District Attorney Travis S. Anderson prosecuted the case, while Deputy Assistant District Attorney Cody Wade represented the Commonwealth at sentencing. Lancaster Bureau of Police Officer Harry Valverde filed the charges, according to the DA’s office.

The case underscores the importance of Lancaster Safety Coalition cameras in solving crimes, the release stated.

