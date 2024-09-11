Karra Kate Clevenger of Middletown was the passenger in a 2025 BMW X5 SUV that rear-ended "a 53' Wabash reefer style trailer being pulled by a Freightliner Truck Tractor that was also traveling West," the police said and as later identified by the Lancaster County Coroner's office.

The crash happened on Rt 283 West just west of Route 741 in East Hempfield Township at 11:31 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 8, as Daily Voice previously reported.

The impact of the crash tore open the passenger side of the SUV throwing Clevenger into on coming traffic in the East bound lanes, according to the police. The driver of the BMW suffered minor injuries and the tractor trailer driver was not injured.

Route 283 was shuttered in both directions for over six hours, from Sunday into early Monday morning, the police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:46 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber explained. Her body was taken to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for an autopsy, were the coroner determined her cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries and the manner was accidental.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who saw it is asked to email Officer Weaver at weaverb@ehpd.orgor Sgt. Sandman sandmanj@ehpd.org.

Karra was "was the loudest, kindest, most amazing nurse and an even better friend," Katie Ivory wrote in a GoFundMe she launched to help support her family.

She was a Huntingdon native who was a class of 2009 graduate of Huntingdon Area Senior High School and class of 2013 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, as detailed on her Facebook About page. Karra had been working as an RN, BSN at UMPC Altoona since 2014.

Karra enjoyed travelling, spending time with her friends, and helping others, her social media shows.

Her community has been sharing about its sudden loss on social media.

Within 24 hours of launching the GoFundMe has raised over $10,000. Click here to donate.

