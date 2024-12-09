The chase began when an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle near the intersection of Route 441 and East Market Street on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, at 8:04 p.m., according to the police. The driver failed to stop and allegedly fled through the borough, sparking a police pursuit.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop near the intersection of South Locust Street and East Hazel Avenue. Officers determined there had been two people in the car during the chase, but only the driver, identified as 31-year-old Rhiannon Enck-Polaski, remained when the pursuit ended, according to police.

She was charged with fleeing to elude police, possession of a prohibited offensive weapon, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstructing administration of law, along with multiple summary offenses, police said.

