Fair 76°

SHARE

Residents Jump From Homes To Escape Rowhome Fire In Lancaster

Residents jumped from a second-story window to escape a fire in Lancaster on Tuesday, Aug. 27, authorities said.

The scene of the fire

The scene of the fire

 Photo Credit: Lancaster Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 319
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

Two homes were involved in the fire on Woodward Street and were quickly extinguished by fire crews, Lancaster firefighters said on Facebook.

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE