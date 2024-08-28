Residents Jump From Homes To Escape Rowhome Fire In Lancaster

Two homes were involved in the fire on Woodward Street and were quickly extinguished by fire crews, Lancaster firefighters said on Facebook.
Residents jumped from a second-story window to escape a fire in Lancaster on Tuesday, Aug. 27, authorities said.
Two homes were involved in the fire on Woodward Street and were quickly extinguished by fire crews, Lancaster firefighters said on Facebook.
