R. Timothy Groff, 72, of Lancaster City, was found dead behind the wheel after his vehicle collided with another in East Lampeter Township, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber.

The crash happened around 12:13 a.m. on Sunday, May 4. A Lancaster County coroner investigator arrived at the scene—near the intersection of Willow Road and Horseshoe Road—and found Groff dead inside his vehicle. He was officially pronounced dead at 12:57 a.m., the release states.

Groff’s body was taken to the Lancaster County Forensic Center, where an autopsy the following morning confirmed he died from multiple traumatic injuries. His death was ruled an accident, officials said.

No information was released about the other driver involved.

