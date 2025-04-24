'Shelter In Place' Issued During 'Police Incident' In Lancaster County, (Developing)

The response involved multiple police units near the intersection of Stone Mill Road and Redwood Drive around 12:12 p.m., according to emergency dispatch. The nature of the incident has not been disclosed.

Crews were seen blocking off roadways in the area to support ongoing operations.

The public is advised to avoid the area until further notice and a "Shelter in Place" order has been issued for local residents.

Manor Township Police Department is leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

