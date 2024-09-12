Police Finally Remove Skimmer Redditors Warned About At PA Sheetz PNC ATM

The skimmer was found on the PNC ATM at the Sheetz located at 1205 Lancaster Road in Manheim, police explained.

"If you used the ATM machine located inside the store over the past month, please review your bank transactions and report any fraudulent or suspicious activity to your bank and local police department," the police said.

Redditor users in the Lancaster subreddit have been posting about this since June.

The first post reads:

"I’ve heard from multiple people after visiting this location that they had issues with the atm. STAY AWAY!!! The one across from the auction."

Another Redditor suggested they report it to PNC, and the original poster responded:

"Maybe I did and I’m giving everyone a heads up since big bank don’t care about us plebs."

This means officials, at least at the bank if not the police department, knew about the skimmer for approximately three months before taking action to remove it. Additionally, the police warning is only for one month.

Daily Voice has reached out to the NLCRPD for comment and more details about this situation. Check back here for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.