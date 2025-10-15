Fair 50°

SHARE

Penn Manor Student Gets Retail Theft Charge For School Lunch

A student was cited for retail theft after walking out of the school cafeteria without paying, Millersville police announced on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

Penn Manor HS.

Penn Manor HS.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The 16-year-old girl was accused of taking food and drink items from the lunch line at Penn Manor High School between Monday, Oct. 6, and Wednesday, Oct. 8, according to police.

A cafeteria worker saw the student get items and bypass the registers without paying, officers said. Video surveillance later confirmed that she failed to stop at the register line, investigators detailed in the release.

The student has been charged with retail theft, resulting in a total loss of $10.50, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE