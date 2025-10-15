The 16-year-old girl was accused of taking food and drink items from the lunch line at Penn Manor High School between Monday, Oct. 6, and Wednesday, Oct. 8, according to police.

A cafeteria worker saw the student get items and bypass the registers without paying, officers said. Video surveillance later confirmed that she failed to stop at the register line, investigators detailed in the release.

The student has been charged with retail theft, resulting in a total loss of $10.50, police said.

