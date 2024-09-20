Mostly Cloudy 81°

PA Sixth Grader Dies Weeks After Swimming Incident, Mom Says

Support is on the rise for the family of a Pennsylvania middle school student who died more than two weeks after an incident while swimming with friends in Luzerne County.

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo
According to a GoFundMe page launched by Elaina Tarr, Emilio died on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 1:13 p.m. Emilio was a sixth grader at Elkins Park School in Cheltenham: "Our shooting star was sent to heaven," she writes in an update.

Emilio was swimming with friends on Sunday, Sept. 1 when he suffered "a tragic drowning accident," his mother previously wrote. Emilio was hospitalized and later died.

"As a family, we are facing not only the emotional toll of this crisis but also the overwhelming financial burden that comes with it. The expenses are mounting, and we humbly ask for your support to help us stay afloat during this critical time."

Daily Voice offers its condolences and invites the family to make a statement and share funeral service details by emailing jon.craig@dailyvoice.com.

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

