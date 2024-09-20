PA Sixth Grader Dies Weeks After Swimming Incident, Mom Says

According to a GoFundMe page launched by Elaina Tarr, Emilio died on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 1:13 p.m. Emilio was a sixth grader at Elkins Park School in Cheltenham: "Our shooting star was sent to heaven," she writes in an update.

Emilio was swimming with friends on Sunday, Sept. 1 when he suffered "a tragic drowning accident," his mother previously wrote. Emilio was hospitalized and later died.

"As a family, we are facing not only the emotional toll of this crisis but also the overwhelming financial burden that comes with it. The expenses are mounting, and we humbly ask for your support to help us stay afloat during this critical time."

