Osvaldo Coello-Mendoza, 53, of Lancaster Township, was charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, six counts of cruelty to animals, and 13 counts of neglect of animals, according to Lancaster Township Police and the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

Investigators recovered 10 dogs from Coello-Mendoza’s home in the 1000 block of Sterling Place after responding to reports of fighting animals on the afternoon of April 30, police said. One of the dogs was already dead when officers arrived.

A necropsy determined the animal died from severe trauma and numerous bite wounds and may have been scavenged after death, according to police. Other dogs had similar injuries consistent with fighting and also suffered from parasites and other health issues.

One dog was so severely injured that veterinarians later amputated its leg, officials said. Seven of the animals, including the deceased one, were found without shelter or water in a yard covered in urine and feces. Two more were discovered in makeshift kennels made of chicken wire, and another was found lying on a vomit-covered floor inside one of the kennels.

A resident told police that Coello-Mendoza had left for a trip to Cuba earlier that day. A neighbor said she had previously seen the dogs fighting and later noticed one was dead.

Court records show Coello-Mendoza had initially been released on unsecured bail, but Judge Mary Sponaugle imposed a $50,000 monetary bail after he fled a prior court date, according to officials. He later posted bail and remains free as he awaits trial.

Before his arrest, Coello-Mendoza had posted a five-star review on a Collie breeder’s website, praising the breed as “beautiful.”

His Facebook photos include pitbulls, bulldogs, and a collie.

The case was filed by Lancaster Township Police Detective Josh Whiteside and Pennsylvania SPCA Lieutenant Jennifer Nields.

