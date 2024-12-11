Officers Save Man Shot In Both Legs Behind Turkey Hill In Lancaster: Police

Lancaster City police responded to reports of a shooting behind the Turkey Hill on South Duke Street at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, according to the department's release.

Officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds to his legs on the 500 block of North Street, police said.

The victim was bleeding heavily from arterial injuries, prompting officers to apply multiple tourniquets to control the bleeding, authorities detailed. He was rushed to the hospital for surgery.

The victim's current condition was not immediately available, police noted.

This is an active investigation, and Lancaster City police are asking anyone with information to call 717-735-3300.

