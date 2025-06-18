Officer Hospitalized After 2 Lancaster Police Cruisers Collide Responding To Burglary Call

The crash happened shortly after midnight at the intersection of Chestnut and Lime streets, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police.

The officers were en route to a burglary in progress when their cruisers struck each other in the intersection. A traffic signal and a telephone pole were also damaged in the crash.

One officer was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say speed does not appear to be a factor at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

