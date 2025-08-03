Motorcycle Crash Leaves One Dead At Fruitville Pike Intersection: Nlcrpd

Officers were dispatched to a Class One vehicle accident at the intersection of Fruitville Pike and South Oak Street at 5:39 p.m., according to police. A car and a motorcycle had collided, and the two motorcycle riders were found on the ground with severe injuries.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where one of them died from injuries sustained in the collision, investigators said. The other rider’s condition has not been released.

The Lancaster County Crash Team assisted NLCRPD with collision reconstruction at the scene. Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing.

Police said no names are being released at this time to allow all family members to be notified of the loss.

On scene, NLCRPD was assisted by the Manheim Fire Department, Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, area ambulance associations, Lancaster County fire police, and the crash team.

“The members of the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department wish to extend our deepest condolences to the family members of those that were affected by today’s crash and lost a loved one,” the department wrote in a release.

