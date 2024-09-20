Karina Solenzal-Rodriguez, 16 years old, and her 3-month-old son, Liam Daniel Solenzal-Rodriguez left their Lancaster City home sometime between 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19 and 2 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, Karina's parents/Liam's grandparents told the police.

Karina left in her parents’ gray 2012 Honda Accord with PA license plate "MLJ6006," the police detailed in the release.

The pair are thought to be going to or already in the Baltimore area.

Karina is described as being 5’5” tall, weighing approximately 150 lbs., with brown eyes, and long black hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Karina or Liam Solenzal-Rodriguez, is asked to call the Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3300 or leave an anonymous tip online by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.