Sergio was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 14, around 8 p.m. in Lancaster, PA.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and a black vest. Sergio is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, standing approximately 5’4” tall.

The Lancaster City Bureau of Police asks anyone with information about Sergio’s whereabouts to contact county dispatch at 717-664-1180.

