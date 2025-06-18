Michael Robert McDonald, 30, appeared before Magisterial District Judge William R. Mankin on Tuesday, June 10, and waived his right to a preliminary hearing on two counts of Felony Aggravated Assault – Victim Less Than 13 And Defendant 18 Or Older and one count of Felony Endangering The Welfare Of Children, court records show.

McDonald admitted to shaking his two-month-old son, Mikey, twice in May out of frustration — once on the day of the incident and once two weeks prior — while inside their home on Parkview Drive, authorities say. He described the shaking as “pretty hard,” with four to five back-and-forth motions, according to the affidavit.

Initially, McDonald claimed Mikey fell from a 26-inch-high bed and cried before becoming unresponsive. But after the child was hospitalized at Lancaster General Hospital and then transferred to Penn State Hershey Medical Center, doctors discovered a severe brain injury, retinal hemorrhages, and fractured ribs — injuries they said were consistent with abusive head trauma, not a fall.

When questioned again, McDonald told investigators he tripped on a rug while carrying the baby, falling onto him. He later admitted to the shaking, Trooper Brian McNally wrote in the affidavit.

The baby’s mother, Rihanna McDonald, has remained by Mikey’s side at the hospital since the May 25 incident.

McDonald remains in Lancaster County Prison unable to post $150,000 bail. His charges were filed by Pennsylvania State Police. Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick is prosecuting the case.

