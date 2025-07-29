Michael Frances Diffley, 45, of East Lampeter Township, was arrested after the Lancaster County Drug Task Force and Pennsylvania State Police executed search warrants in Lancaster City and East Lampeter Township, officials said.

The investigation began in May when detectives made multiple undercover or confidential informant purchases of methamphetamine from Diffley using pre-recorded funds, according to the release.

During July raids at Diffley’s home in the 300 block of Dohner Drive and a garage in the 400 block of Prospect Street, authorities said they confiscated:

518 grams of cocaine powder

7.9 grams of crack cocaine

1,127.5 grams of methamphetamine

2,034 grams of marijuana

More than $10,000 in cash

Two handguns and ammunition

The drugs are worth more than $129,000 on the street, police said.

Investigators noted that Diffley, who has multiple prior convictions, is barred from owning firearms. He admitted to officers that the drugs he was carrying were for sale, authorities said.

Diffley was charged with three counts of possession with intent to distribute and one count each of person not to possess a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bail was set at $75,000 by Judge Jodie Richardson. He remains in Lancaster County Prison.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.