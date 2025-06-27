Michael Everett Hollingsworth, 53, of Fulton Township, was handed a sentence of six to 16 years in prison, followed by three years of probation, after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a girl who was about 9 years old when the abuse began.

He pleaded guilty on Wednesday, June 12 to a series of charges, including:

Two counts of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Person Less than 16 Years of Age.

Unlawful Contact with a Minor.

Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Person Less than 16 Years of Age.

Two counts of Statutory Sexual Assault.

Indecent Assault of a Person Less than 13 Years of Age.

Two counts of Corruption of Minors.

Four counts of Indecent Assault of a Person Less than 16 Years of Age.

Hollingsworth assaulted the child at two residences — his current home on the 100 block of Arcadia Trace in Fulton Township, and a former home on the 1200 block of River Road in Drumore Township — between 2011 and 2020, according to investigators.

The now-adult survivor told Pennsylvania State Police in September 2023 that Hollingsworth, who is nearly 31 years older, began forcing her to perform sexual acts when she was around 9 years old.

During the plea hearing, Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa read the details of the case aloud. Hollingsworth reportedly held his mouth agape and shook his head “no” repeatedly, but said he did not dispute the allegations. He also declined to speak before sentencing.

Judge Dennis Reinaker handed down the sentence. Hollingsworth must also register as a sex offender with Pennsylvania State Police for life.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick. Charges were filed by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Amos Glick.

