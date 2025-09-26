Mee Reh, 33, of Lancaster City, pleaded guilty on Aug. 21 to rape of a child, criminal attempt of rape of a child, sexual assault, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, indecent exposure, two counts of corruption of minors, and two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Judge Thomas Sponaugle ordered a prison term of nine to 20 years for the offenses.

Reh physically forced one victim to the ground and attempted to rape her at his home on the 200 block of North Lime Street in Lancaster in June 2019, prosecutors said. He later raped and sexually assaulted a second victim at the same address in February 2022. Both victims were under 13 at the time of the attacks.

Reh admitted to the crimes but declined to speak further when given the chance to address the court, the release stated.

As part of his sentence, Reh must register with Pennsylvania State Police as a sex offender for life and pay more than $2,600 in restitution.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa prosecuted the cases, and Lancaster City Bureau of Police Det. Ryan Hockley filed the charges.

