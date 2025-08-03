Margaret Christel, 34, of Falls Church, Virginia, was charged with one count of Felony Financial Exploitation of an Older Adult after police say she stole and altered checks belonging to her elderly family member between December 2023 and March 2025.

The case began on Thursday, May 15, 2025, when West Lampeter Township B Platoon officers were dispatched to a report of theft in Willow Street, police said. Investigators allege Christel forged or altered numerous checks over more than a year, taking nearly $50,000.

After an investigation that continued through July, the charge was filed before MDJ Benner on Monday, July 21, according to police. Christel turned herself in on Friday, July 25, and was released on bail while awaiting her preliminary hearing.

Court records identify Christel as a Falls Church resident. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland Baltimore County and Radford University and has worked in human resources, most recently as a manager for a data center company in Ashburn, Virginia, according to her social media profiles and public records.

