Marckenson James Cile, 25, of Lancaster, is behind bars again, this time on felony charges following three crimes all linked to him, police explained.

The first incident was suspicious activity in the 400 block of North Prince Street on July 18, 2024.

An attempted break-in was found but no one was home, "however, officers did observe in plain view evidence to suggest the residence was being used to conduct illegal drug sales," police wrote in the release.

A warranted search yielded the following items, which were seized by the police:

31 pounds of marijuana.

A stolen Taurus G3C 9mm firearm.

$3,210 in U.S. Currency.

Various forms of illegal narcotic paraphernalia.

Cile was listed was the resident of the home so a warrant was issued on charges of Felony Receiving Stolen Property, Felony Possession With Intent To Deliver, and ten misdemeanor counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, according to the police and confirmed by court documents.

Months later a speeding Chevrolet Malibu led Lancaster City police to attempt a traffic stop at 2:14 a.m. on Sept. 4, "but the driver fled, resulting in a pursuit," as detailed in the release where police noted that "officers continued pursuing the Chevrolet until it was deemed unsafe for the community."

Cile determined to be the driver and was charged with Felony Fleeing and Eluding and six summary traffic offenses, the police explained and court records confirm.

The final incident was a "reported disturbance" that happened near Manor and King streets on Sept. 13, as written in the release. reported disturbance. Cile was spotted in the area by responding officers and a chase ensued.

He was captured and "found to be in possession of marijuana," the police said. For the incident Cile was charged with Felony Flight To Avoid Apprehension, and the following misdemeanors: Fleeing on Foot, Possession of Marijuana, and False Identification, according to the police release and court documents.

Cile remains in custody on $110,000 total in bail as set by Judge Brian E. Chudzik at his preliminary arraignment at 8:45 a.m. on Sept. 15. He has preliminary hearings on Sept. 23 and 30, his latest court dockets show.

He has a criminal record dating back to 2017 for theft, drug possession, receiving stolen property, driving under the influence, false identification to the police, driving without a license, according to previous court dockets.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.