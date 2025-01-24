Man Stabbed To Death Inside Lancaster Home: Police

Lancaster City police were called to a home on the 1st block of W. Farnum Street at 6:07 a.m. for a reported stabbing, according to the department.

Officers found a man receiving emergency medical care, but his injuries were too severe to save him, authorities said.

Police stated there is no ongoing threat to the public but did not provide additional details about the incident.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is urged to contact Lancaster City police at 717-735-3300.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.