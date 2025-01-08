Man Found Unconscious, Dies On Lancaster Street: Police

Lancaster City police officers were called to the 1st block of East Walnut Street for a reported medical emergency on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, at approximately 8:30 a.m., police said in a release.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive adult male and immediately attempted life-saving measures using an automated external defibrillator. Despite their efforts, the man was unable to be revived, authorities detailed.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office was called to the scene, police added.

No further information about the individual or the circumstances of the medical emergency has been released at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.

