Luke R. Martin, 62, of the 1800 block of East Main Street, responded to an online advertisement in February 2024 and agreed to pay money for 30 minutes of sex with a teen girl, prosecutors said.

He arrived at a hotel in Ephrata Township, where he thought he’d meet the child — but instead, he was taken into custody by the Lancaster County Human Trafficking Task Force.

Martin pleaded guilty on Thursday, July 3 to:

Felony Statutory Sexual Assault.

Felony Patronizing a Victim of Human Trafficking.

Felony Criminal Use of a Communication Facility.

Judge Jeffrey Conrad sentenced him to 2½ to 5 years in state prison, followed by five years of probation. He was also ordered to pay a $300 fine.

Martin’s sentence will begin after an evaluation determines whether he qualifies as a sexually violent predator, the DA’s office said.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick.

Mount Joy Borough Police Officer Christine Keiffer filed the charges.

