A Few Clouds 84°

SHARE

Luke R. Martin Convicted In Sex Sting At Lancaster Hotel: DA

A Caernarvon Township man was sentenced to state prison after he tried to pay for sex with a 14-year-old girl — but was arrested in a human trafficking sting, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday, July 10.

Luke R. Martin     

Luke R. Martin     

 Photo Credit: Lancaster County District Attorney's Office
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Luke R. Martin, 62, of the 1800 block of East Main Street, responded to an online advertisement in February 2024 and agreed to pay money for 30 minutes of sex with a teen girl, prosecutors said.

He arrived at a hotel in Ephrata Township, where he thought he’d meet the child — but instead, he was taken into custody by the Lancaster County Human Trafficking Task Force.

Martin pleaded guilty on Thursday, July 3 to:

  • Felony Statutory Sexual Assault.
  • Felony Patronizing a Victim of Human Trafficking.
  • Felony Criminal Use of a Communication Facility.

Judge Jeffrey Conrad sentenced him to 2½ to 5 years in state prison, followed by five years of probation. He was also ordered to pay a $300 fine.

Martin’s sentence will begin after an evaluation determines whether he qualifies as a sexually violent predator, the DA’s office said.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick.

Mount Joy Borough Police Officer Christine Keiffer filed the charges.

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE