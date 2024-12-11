Luis Javier Rivera, 23, Jorge Luis Santiago, 26, and a now 19-year-old juvenile face charges related to the Dec. 9, 2022, shooting of 30-year-old James Diggs on Ruby Street, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said.

The fatal incident stemmed from a planned robbery during a prearranged trade of a stolen handgun, according to prosecutors. Investigators revealed that Rivera, Santiago, and Diggs intended to forcibly take the weapon from the juvenile, leading to a violent altercation.

Diggs reportedly fired first, striking the juvenile in both legs. The juvenile, who police say acted in self-defense, returned fire with the stolen weapon, hitting Diggs five times and killing him. Authorities confirmed the juvenile will not face charges for Diggs’ death.

The handgun, stolen earlier that day from a court-appointed counselor’s vehicle, was later recovered at the juvenile’s residence. The counselor was unaware of the theft, police said.

Rivera, who was previously arrested in an undercover drug bust involving Arizona sweet tea cans stuffed with cocaine, faces new charges of aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, robbery, and related offenses. Read more about Rivera’s prior arrest here.

Nearby surveillance footage captured the altercation and a white sedan connected to Santiago leaving the scene, investigators said.

First Deputy Assistant District Attorney Cody Wade is prosecuting the case. Lancaster City Police Detective Timothy Sinnott filed the charges.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.