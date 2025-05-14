'Lock Your Doors'; Two Police Incidents Shut Down Lancaster City Streets (Developing)

The first alert was issued at 3:45 p.m. for the 500 blocks of Ann Street and Juniata Street. Officers urged the public to “avoid the area” and advised nearby residents to “remain indoors until further notice.”

Roughly 30 minutes later, at 4:18 p.m., police announced a separate active incident had shut down Walnut Street and Pleasure Road, again requesting the public steer clear.

No details have been shared about the nature of either incident, and it is unclear if they are related.

Authorities say updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

