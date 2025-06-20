A Few Clouds 73°

Lancaster Woman Killed In Crash, Coroner Says

A Lancaster County woman was killed in a car crash earlier this week at a busy intersection in Pequea Township, according to the coroner.

Patricia Wenzel, 79, of Manor Township, died on Sunday, June 16, 2025, after being transported from the scene of a motor vehicle collision at Long Lane and Marticville Road, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said.

At 10:17 a.m., a coroner investigator arrived at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital and found Wenzel in the trauma bay. She had been brought in as a patient following the crash. She was identified as a front-seat passenger in the vehicle, officials said.

Wenzel was pronounced dead at 9:59 a.m. The cause of death was listed as multiple traumatic injuries. The manner of death was ruled an accident, according to the coroner’s report.

Her body was taken to the Lancaster County Forensic Center. An autopsy was performed on Wednesday, June 18.

No other details about the crash were released.

