Lancaster Detective Cracks 2013 Cold Case Murder With DNA, Confession: Police

Shawn D. Jones, 54, admitted to stabbing Allan Hess during a burglary at his West Walnut Street apartment in January 2013, according to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police.

Hess was found stabbed to death on January 7, 2013, inside his home in the 200 block of West Walnut Street. The case remained unsolved for years after being initially assigned to now-retired Detective Lieutenant Nathan Nickel.

The investigation was revived by Detective Sergeant Shawn Gunnet and Evidence Technician Supervisor Drew Hollinger, who submitted old crime scene items for new DNA testing. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Forensic Services returned a report identifying Jones as a possible match.

Gunnet and Special Agent Nathan Nickel with the Attorney General’s Office interviewed Jones, who is currently behind bars on unrelated charges. Jones confessed to breaking into the home to steal a television. When confronted by Hess, he said a fight broke out, during which he fatally stabbed him before fleeing with the TV.

Jones is being charged with:

Criminal Homicide.

Felony Burglary.

Felony Robbery.

An updated mugshot will be released after he is formally processed on the new charges.

