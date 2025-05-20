Fair 58°

Lancaster County Teacher Accused Of Groping 13-Year-Old Student: PA State Police

A teacher in Lancaster County is being investigated for allegedly groping a 13-year-old girl at school, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Tuesday, May 20.

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
The PSP Lancaster Crime Unit says the incident happened around 7:39 a.m. on Monday, May 19, on the 900 block of Robert Fulton Highway in Fulton Township.

A 13-year-old girl from Nottingham told investigators that her teacher touched her buttocks during school, according to the PSP release.

The girl's report launched an indecent assault investigation, troopers detailed in the release.

As of Tuesday morning, no charges have been filed and the teacher has not been publicly identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Lancaster at 717-299-7650. The investigation is ongoing. 

