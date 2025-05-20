Lancaster County Teacher Accused Of Groping 13-Year-Old Student: PA State Police

The PSP Lancaster Crime Unit says the incident happened around 7:39 a.m. on Monday, May 19, on the 900 block of Robert Fulton Highway in Fulton Township.

A 13-year-old girl from Nottingham told investigators that her teacher touched her buttocks during school, according to the PSP release.

The girl's report launched an indecent assault investigation, troopers detailed in the release.

As of Tuesday morning, no charges have been filed and the teacher has not been publicly identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Lancaster at 717-299-7650. The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.