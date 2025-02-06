Knife-Wielding Turkey Hill Robbery Suspect Wanted In Lancaster, Reward Offered

Officers responded to the Turkey Hill on the 400 block of South Duke Street around 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17, after receiving a report of a robbery, according to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police.

The suspect was confronted by store staff while attempting to steal food, investigators explained. He then brandished a knife, made threats, and fled the store on foot.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information about his identity or whereabouts is urged to contact the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300 and request to speak with Detective Ginder or a working detective. In case of an emergency, call 911.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Lancaster City/County Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.