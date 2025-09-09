Kelvin Perez Charged With Corruption Of Minors In Lancaster

Detectives began investigating Kelvin Daniel Perez, 20, of Holtwood, on Tuesday, April 22. During the investigation, it was reported that Perez used his position at Victory Church in Lancaster to convince a 16-year-old girl to sneak out of her Warwick Township home to engage in sexual acts in his vehicle, police said. Investigators also allege Perez persuaded the teen to sneak him into her residence to do the same.

As a result of the investigation, and in consultation with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Perez was charged with one count of misdemeanor corruption of minors, authorities said.

Court documents show the case is before Magisterial District Judge Joseph C. Stauffer in Lititz. His preliminary arraignment and hearing are both scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 23, according to the docket.

Perez is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Daily Voice has reached out to the court for more information. Readers can check back for updates.

