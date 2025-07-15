Officers were dispatched to the first block of Prospect Street for reports of shots fired around 2:41 a.m. on Sunday, July 13, according to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police. Responding officers secured the area and interviewed several witnesses. Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit were called in to assist.

The Arrests:

Days later, a search warrant executed at a residence on the block turned up two handguns — one of them stolen — police said. That search led to the arrest of Keenan Emil Woods, 36, of Lancaster. He was charged with:

Felony Receiving Stolen Property.

Misdemeanor Persons Not to Possess a Firearm (two counts).

Misdemeanor Tampering With Evidence.

As the investigation continued, police served additional search warrants at a home on the first block of Caroline Street, resulting in two more arrests.

Venecia Lopez, 34, of Lancaster, was charged with:

Felony Aggravated Assault (four counts).

Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person (four counts).

Felony Burglary.

Felony Discharge of a Firearm Into an Occupied Structure.

Felony Carrying a Firearm Without a License.

Daniel Orlando, 34, also of Lancaster, was charged with:

Felony Aggravated Assault (four counts).

Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person (four counts).

Felony Burglary.

Felony Carrying a Firearm Without a License.

Felony Hindering Apprehension.

Misdemeanor Tampering With or Fabricating Physical Evidence.

Misdemeanor Corruption of a Minor.

See Something?

Police have not said whether anyone was injured in the original gunfire incident, and the investigation remains active. Anyone with information is urged to contact Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300.

