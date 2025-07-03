Jovan Anthony Martin, 33, pleaded guilty in April to more than a dozen felony and misdemeanor charges, including four counts of delivery of methamphetamine and two counts of person not to possess a firearm, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Judge David Ashworth handed down the sentence of seven and a half to 27 years earlier this week.

Investigators say Martin arranged the drug sales by phone and made four separate deliveries at Lancaster city addresses between September 2022 and March 2023. Police later recovered 185 grams of methamphetamine and two handguns — one of them stolen — while executing a search warrant at his home on the 400 block of East Orange Street in April 2023.

As a convicted felon, Martin was prohibited from owning any firearms.

Assistant District Attorney Benjamin Baker prosecuted the case. Lancaster City Bureau of Police Detective Brandon McCormick and Sergeant Jonathan Reppert filed the charges.

