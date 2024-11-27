Fair 48°

Josiah McClarence-Giddons Busted With $19K In Drugs: DA

A Lancaster man is accused of dealing more than $19,000 in illegal drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine, and psilocybin mushrooms, authorities announced.

Josiah McClarence-Giddons and the items seized from his home. 

 Photo Credit: Lancaster County District Attorney's Office
Jillian Pikora
Josiah McClarence-Giddons, 30, was charged with multiple felonies, including possession with intent to deliver cocaine, methamphetamine, and psilocybin mushrooms, after a search warrant was executed at his home in the 600 block of East Madison Street on Tuesday, Nov. 14, according to the Lancaster County Drug Task Force.

Agents with the Drug Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, and Pennsylvania State Police said they seized:

  • 128 grams of crack cocaine valued at $12,800.
  • 93 grams of methamphetamine valued at $5,580.
  • 40 grams of psilocybin mushrooms valued at $800.
  • 16 grams of marijuana valued at $160.
  • Two handguns, one with an obliterated serial number.
  • -$5,956 in cash.

Investigators allege McClarence-Giddons had been dealing crack cocaine since July. Undercover agents and confidential informants reportedly bought drugs from him using pre-recorded funds, some of which were later recovered during the search, the release states.

McClarence-Giddons also faces charges for possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and altering or obliterating identification marks.

Authorities said probable cause for the search warrant was developed through undercover drug buys and surveillance.

