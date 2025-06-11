Jose Miguel Matos-Seda, 43, who has no fixed address, is accused of forcing the woman to undress at knifepoint and sexually assaulting her inside a residence on the 200 block of East King Street in March, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said.

Matos-Seda allegedly put his hand over the woman’s mouth to silence her and issued the chilling threat before raping her, officials said.

According to investigators, he later messaged the victim on social media, apologizing and writing that he felt “dirty,” vowing not to rape her again, and telling her she “disgusted” him.

He also reportedly called her from Lancaster County Prison and admitted to pulling the knife but claimed, “I don’t do nothing.”

Matos-Seda waived his preliminary hearing before Judge Jodie Richardson on Monday, June 3. He remains held without bail at Lancaster County Prison.

He is charged with:

Two counts of Rape.

Two counts of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse.

Two counts of Aggravated Assault.

One count of Sexual Assault.

One count of Terroristic Threats.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick. Charges were filed by Lancaster City Bureau of Police Detective Ryan Burgett.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.