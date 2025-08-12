Jose Antonio Pitre, 29, waived his preliminary hearing before Judge Adam Witkonis on Tuesday, July 29, according to the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas docket.

Prosecutors said Pitre attacked the victim before sexually assaulting her in the basement of his Saint Joseph Street home the afternoon of Wednesday, June 25.

The victim told investigators Pitre repeatedly punched her in the face and choked her, then dragged her across the floor by her neck before sexually assaulting her. She also told authorities Pitre forced her to drink rubbing alcohol.

Pitre was charged with felony sexual assault, felony aggravated assault, felony strangulation, and misdemeanor simple assault. His rape charge was changed at the lower court level to sexual assault, court documents show.

He remains in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail. His formal arraignment is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 22, in Courtroom A.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa will prosecute the case.

Pitre has a prior criminal record that includes misdemeanor simple assault and misdemeanor terroristic threats.

