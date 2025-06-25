The Lancaster County man once charged with strangulation in a domestic assault days before his wife’s death has been sentenced to probation, according to newly posted court records.

And, next month, he's expecting a new baby with a new girlfriend.

Ortiz was originally arrested in April 2023 and charged with Felony Aggravated Assault, Felony Strangulation, and two counts of Misdemeanor Simple Assault after his wife, 23-year-old Kylee Carroll Ortiz, told police he had choked her.

Due to the medical findings and inconsistent witness accounts, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, which prosecuted the case due to a local conflict, dropped the felony charges and pursued a misdemeanor plea.

On June 10, 27-year-old Ortiz was sentenced to a maximum of 23 months in confinement with 50 days credited for time served after pleading guilty to Misdemeanor Simple Assault. The sentence was handed down by Judge Dennis Reinaker and entered into the docket on Tuesday, June 24.

The Assault

Officers responded to multiple 911 calls at the couple’s home on Dickens Drive in Lancaster Township between April 2 and 3. Kylee made the allegations to police on two separate occasions — first on scene, and later from her hospital bed, where she was being treated for life-threatening injuries.

She was placed on ECMO life support and died on April 9, 2023.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office ruled Kylee's death natural and cited possible undiagnosed Graves’ disease as a contributing factor. A forensic pathologist could not conclusively link the alleged assault to her death.

Wife Remembered, Family Divided

Kylee Ortiz was a mother of three young children and a recent graduate of Metro Beauty Academy, according to her obituary. She was remembered in her obituary as a devoted mother and “the light in every room.”

Two GoFundMe campaigns launched by friends and family raised money for her children, who were placed in the care of relatives.

Some family members publicly supported Jordan Ortiz following Kylee’s death and during the criminal case, while others have continued to mourn her online.

New Relationship, New Baby

Ortiz has since entered a relationship with Samantha Lynn Marrero. According to posts shared on social media throughout 2024 and 2025, the couple is expecting a baby girl in July 2025. Marrero is currently 31 weeks pregnant.

The couple has referred to themselves online as a blended family and have shared updates about their relationship and growing household.

But not everything is rainbows and butterflies.

Ortiz must undergo an evaluation for a domestic violence intervention group and follow the conditions set by Lancaster County Adult Probation and Parole. He was also ordered to pay over $2,200 in restitution and court fees.

