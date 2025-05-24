Jonathan Seth, 25, of Lancaster, was arrested following the crash on the 1st block of South Marshall Street around 9:52 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police.
The 16-year-old victim was thrown from their e-bike and sustained injuries after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, investigators said. The teen received medical treatment.
Detective Sergeant Shawn Gunnet charged Seth with:
- Two counts of Felony Aggravated Assault.
- Felony Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury.
- Felony Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury While Not Properly Licensed.
- Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person.
- Summary Driving While Operating Privilege is Suspended or Revoked.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call 717-735-3300.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.