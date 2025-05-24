Mostly Cloudy 63°

SHARE

Jonathan Seth Charged In Lancaster Teen Hit-And-Run

A teenager riding an e-bike was struck and injured in a Lancaster City hit-and-run, police announced on Thursday, May 23.

A stock image of an ebike.

A stock image of an ebike.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/u_d7hddm5o
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Jonathan Seth, 25, of Lancaster, was arrested following the crash on the 1st block of South Marshall Street around 9:52 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police.

The 16-year-old victim was thrown from their e-bike and sustained injuries after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, investigators said. The teen received medical treatment.

Detective Sergeant Shawn Gunnet charged Seth with:

  • Two counts of Felony Aggravated Assault.
  • Felony Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury.
  • Felony Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury While Not Properly Licensed.
  • Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person.
  • Summary Driving While Operating Privilege is Suspended or Revoked.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call 717-735-3300.

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE