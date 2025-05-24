Jonathan Seth, 25, of Lancaster, was arrested following the crash on the 1st block of South Marshall Street around 9:52 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police.

The 16-year-old victim was thrown from their e-bike and sustained injuries after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, investigators said. The teen received medical treatment.

Detective Sergeant Shawn Gunnet charged Seth with:

Two counts of Felony Aggravated Assault.

Felony Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury.

Felony Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury While Not Properly Licensed.

Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

Summary Driving While Operating Privilege is Suspended or Revoked.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call 717-735-3300.

