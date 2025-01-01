Jomo Errol Belfor, 41, of Mount Vernon, allegedly assaulted the referee after disagreeing with a foul call during a game on Dec. 22 at Spooky Nook Sports, located at 2913 Spooky Nook Road, East Hempfield Township, according to police.

The altercation unfolded just after 2:30 p.m. when Belfor began arguing with the referee over the call. The official issued a technical foul and requested security to escort Belfor out, police said. Instead, Belfor allegedly head-butted the referee and punched him in the face.

The referee suffered a black-and-blue left eye, a chipped tooth, and a bloody lip, police said. Several spectators reportedly rushed onto the court during the altercation and pushed the referee.

Video footage of the incident, posted to TikTok, was reviewed by investigators. The footage allegedly shows Belfor ripping a ball from the referee’s hands before head-butting and punching him.

On Dec. 30, Belfor was charged with assault on a sports official, harassment, and disorderly conduct. Court records show his preliminary arraignment is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. before Judge Brian E. Chudzik.

Belfor is described as a 41-year-old Black male with a home address listed in Mount Vernon, New York. His case is currently marked as inactive, pending the upcoming hearing.

Anyone with information on Belfor’s whereabouts is urged to contact the East Hempfield Township Police Department.

