A Franklin & Marshall College student who hid a camera in a women’s dorm bathroom and secretly filmed 19 women undressing has pleaded guilty, authorities announced on Tuesday, June 17.

John James Riley, 20, of York Township, entered a guilty plea to 19 counts of intercepting communications, 19 counts of criminal use of a communication facility, two counts of possessing an instrument of crime with intent, and 19 counts of invasion of privacy, according to Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams.

The case stems from a disturbing series of incidents between September and November 2023, when Riley placed a camera in various locations inside the shower area of a female dorm bathroom at F&M, prosecutors said.

"Riley amassed more than 1,000 separate recordings," the DA’s office stated in a release. "The videos captured the victims in various stages of nudity and recorded private conversations."

Riley admitted he recorded the women for sexual gratification to the police after the initial four victims came forward, police explained.

The camera was discovered by students and turned over to Franklin & Marshall Public Safety. Campus officials launched an internal investigation and handed the device to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, triggering a criminal probe.

Riley was still an F&M student at the time of the offenses. After his arrest, he was banned from campus. "All campus privileges have been withdrawn," the school confirmed to Daily Voice.

Riley never disputed the allegations and acknowledged the Commonwealth’s case during his guilty plea hearing, according to the release.

Judge Dennis Reinaker has ordered a 90-day presentence investigation before sentencing.

Lancaster City Bureau of Police Officer Jared Snader led the investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa.

Victims not yet identified in Riley’s videos are encouraged to call Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300 or clicking here to submit a tip.

